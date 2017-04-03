Authorities Searching for Macon Teen ...

Authorities Searching for Macon Teen who Shot 7-Year-Old in the Head

Monday

Authorities are searching for a teenager who they say shot a 7-year-old boy in the head in Bibb County. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that they have issued warrants for 17-year-old Kentrellis Davreon Barnes of Macon.

