Authorities Searching for Macon Teen who Shot 7-Year-Old in the Head
Authorities are searching for a teenager who they say shot a 7-year-old boy in the head in Bibb County. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that they have issued warrants for 17-year-old Kentrellis Davreon Barnes of Macon.
