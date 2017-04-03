Authorities: Macon teen shoots 7-year...

Authorities: Macon teen shoots 7-year-old in the head

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Walker County Messenger

Authorities are searching for a teenager who they say shot a 7-year-old boy in the head in Bibb County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walker County Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis... Mar 31 Doug Taylor 2
Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM .... Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 1
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!! Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 2
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! Mar 30 Shane 3
Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16) Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 19
Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISCRIMINATING AG... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 3
ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World... Mar 30 Nash Law Firm 2
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC