Variety show to feature community leaders, benefit youth commission
The 2017 Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies is slated for April 8 at the Historic Douglass Theater. There will be reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. The variety show will feature performances from Mayor Robert Reichert, some of our commissioners, local leaders, fire department officials and more! It's all to benefit the Macon-Bibb County Youth Commission.
