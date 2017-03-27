Spires waives arraignment, pleads not guilty
The Georgia father of the 13-year-old girl who was the subject of two recent Amber Alerts pleaded not guilty to aggravated child molestation and other charges Monday in Spalding County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pucka yin bongo
|Mar 20
|Siguchio
|6
|Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16)
|Mar 19
|Pigcorkio
|18
|ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World...
|Mar 17
|RemnantofGod
|1
|History of Job Discrimination in The Central Sa...
|Mar 17
|georgiareallystinks
|1
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Mar 16
|Joy
|35
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC