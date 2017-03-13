Rise Up! Sisters Do It For Themselves...

Rise Up! Sisters Do It For Themselves In New Season Of 'Underground'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NewsOne

A story about slavery is one thing, but one about resisting slavery is quite another, which is why the series is such a hit. ven in this " golden age of Black television ," WGN America's Underground is an unlikely hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16) Mar 1 concerned1234 2
News A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation... Feb 27 commenters 2
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Feb 19 Minaloosa 67
i need my ex back (Mar '13) Feb 12 Im ya Huckleberry 34
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC