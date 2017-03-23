Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting shoplifting suspect
A Georgia prosecutor says a sheriff's deputy will not face charges for fatally shooting a shoplifting suspect during a struggle last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pucka yin bongo
|Mar 20
|Siguchio
|6
|Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16)
|Mar 19
|Pigcorkio
|18
|ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World...
|Mar 17
|RemnantofGod
|1
|History of Job Discrimination in The Central Sa...
|Mar 17
|georgiareallystinks
|1
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Mar 16
|Joy
|35
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC