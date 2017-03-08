Neighborhood to use old Boy Scout hut in Henry Burns Park
The building in the picture above may be familiar to many of you - it housed Boy Scout Troop #5 starting in 1932. It's been empty for a while, but now a neighborhood association will be responsible for upkeep and use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WMAZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16)
|Mar 1
|concerned1234
|2
|A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|2
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|Minaloosa
|67
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Feb 12
|Im ya Huckleberry
|34
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC