Nearly two-thirds of Muscogee County schools a beat the oddsa in 2016

Nearly two-thirds of the public schools in Columbus "beat the odds" by scoring better in the state's accountability system than statistically expected last year. According to data from the Georgia Department of Education, 64 percent of the Muscogee County School District's 53 schools are considered 2016 Beat the Odds Schools by earning a College and Career Ready Performance Index score better than the state's formula predicted.

