Mr. President, What If it Was Your Mama?
During the summer before the election, then-presidential nominee Donald Trump, added this message to his speeches: "You're living in poverty; your schools are no good; you have no jobs; 58 percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?" Needless to say, this was an unusual way of trying to expand his political base among a constituency that had not shown much support for the GOP in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pucka yin bongo
|Mar 20
|Siguchio
|6
|Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16)
|Mar 19
|Pigcorkio
|18
|ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World...
|Mar 17
|RemnantofGod
|1
|History of Job Discrimination in The Central Sa...
|Mar 17
|georgiareallystinks
|1
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Mar 16
|Joy
|35
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC