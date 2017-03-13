Meals on Wheels proposal surprises Tr...

Meals on Wheels proposal surprises Trump voter using program

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: CBS News

One element of President Trump's budget proposal could sharply reduce funding for Meals on Wheels , which delivers nearly a million meals a day to the sick and elderly. At lunchtime, Meals on Wheels volunteer Sandra Bush makes visits to 18 seniors in Macon, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pucka yin bongo 6 min Siguchio 6
Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16) 14 hr Pigcorkio 18
ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World... Mar 17 RemnantofGod 1
History of Job Discrimination in The Central Sa... Mar 17 georgiareallystinks 1
i need my ex back (Mar '13) Mar 16 Joy 35
News After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC