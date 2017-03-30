Lyric Opera of Kansas City 2016-17 Season Concludes with the Pirates of Penzance
Lyric Opera of Kansas City concludes its 59th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's delightful comic operetta The Pirates of Penzance April 22, 26, 28, 29, and 30 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The production will be sung in English with English titles.
