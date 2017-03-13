JCPenney store closure list: Five are...

JCPenney store closure list: Five are in Georgia, four in Alabama

Department store retailer JCPenney released a list Friday of the 138 underperforming stores that it is closing to stabilize itself financially. The good news is the JCPenney store at Peachtree Mall in Columbus has survived the current round of cuts.

