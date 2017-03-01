Harrington v. The State.
David Joseph Walker, Georgia Public Defenders Standards Council, Appellate Division, 201 Second Street, Suite 550, Macon, Georgia 31201, Katherine Lynn Dodd, Appellate Division-Georgia Public Defender Standard's Counsel, 510 W. Lamar St., 2nd Floor, Americus, Georgia 30144, for Appellant. Patricia B. Attaway Burton, Deputy Attorney General, Paula Khristian Smith, Senior Assistant Attorney General, Michael Alexander Oldham, Assistant Attorney General, Christopher M. Carr, Attorney General, Department of Law, 40 Capitol Square, S.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30334, Denise D. Fachini, District Attorney, Bradford Lee Rigby, Senior A.D.A., Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, P.O. Box 5510, Cordele, Georgia 31010, for Appellee.
