Ghanaians in Georgia celebrate [email protected]
The Ghana Council of Georgia collaborated with Georgia State Representative, Able Mable Thomas of District 56, to celebrate the sixty anniversary of Ghana Independence. [email protected] was recognized as part of Representative Thomas' Global Initiative on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives during the March 6th session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16)
|Mar 1
|concerned1234
|2
|A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|2
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|Minaloosa
|67
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Feb 12
|Im ya Huckleberry
|34
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC