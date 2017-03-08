Georgia soldier charged with killing 2 fellow Army members

Georgia sergeant is charged with killing two fellow Army members due to a personal motive with one of them after they are found shot dead 'in a pool of their own blood, one with a large knife in his throat' He is accused of killing 23-year-old Specialist Marquez Brown of Macon and 21-year-old Private Malika Darion Jackson of Foley, Alabama Police said they found the two soldiers dead Sunday; an autopsy found that the two men had died of gunshot wounds An Army sergeant has been charged in the slayings of two fellow soldiers whom police said were found dead in a pool of their own blood in an apartment outside Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

