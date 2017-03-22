GA Firefighters Find Flames Through W...

GA Firefighters Find Flames Through Warehouse Roof on Arrival

Sunday Read more: FireHouse.com

March 19--A thick plume of dark smoke rose in the sky near downtown Macon as the sun came up Sunday. Macon-Bibb County firefighters were called to an old roofing warehouse at 4094 Broadway just before 7:30 a.m. Flames were already shooting from the building when fire crews arrived and called for additional units.

Macon, GA

