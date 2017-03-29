Dowell: We all wish for the strength of Abraham
While sitting in the library of my home watching Investigation Discovery , a popular television program which takes an investigative approach looking at high-profile crimes, I was amazed that a column I had written about an FBI agent, whose testimony resulted in the execution of his son, was now on television Most of us have heard of David ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at LaGrange Daily News.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pucka yin bongo
|Mar 20
|Siguchio
|6
|Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16)
|Mar 19
|Pigcorkio
|18
|ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World...
|Mar 17
|RemnantofGod
|1
|History of Job Discrimination in The Central Sa...
|Mar 17
|georgiareallystinks
|1
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Mar 16
|Joy
|35
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC