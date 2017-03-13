Doublestar inks deal for Kumho shares

Read more: Tire Business

China's Qingdao Doublestar Co. Ltd. said it has signed an agreement with Kumho Tire creditors to buy a 42-percent stake in the South Korean tire maker in a deal that could enable Doublestar to expand further in China.

