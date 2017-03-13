China's Doublestar to Buy Kumho Tire ...

China's Doublestar to Buy Kumho Tire Stake in $830 Million Deal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Bloomberg

Qingdao Doublestar Co. said it has signed an agreement with Kumho Tire creditors to buy a 42 percent stake in the South Korean tiremaker in a deal that could enable Doublestar to further expand in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need my ex back (Mar '13) 12 hr Joy 35
News After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16) Mar 1 concerned1234 2
News A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation... Feb 27 commenters 2
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Feb 19 Minaloosa 67
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Bibb County was issued at March 16 at 2:49PM EDT

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC