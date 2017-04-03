Central City Park's new Skate Park dubbed 'the coolest place in Macon'
Whether you're a skater or not, you've got to admit our new skate park is pretty cool. Commissioner Larry Schlesinger says he doesn't plan on doing an kickflips off the rails anytime soon, but he did declare this park to be "the coolest place in Macon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WMAZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis...
|Mar 31
|Doug Taylor
|2
|Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM ....
|Mar 31
|PissedoffCustomer
|1
|Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!!
|Mar 31
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Mar 30
|Shane
|3
|Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|PissedoffCustomer
|19
|Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISCRIMINATING AG...
|Mar 30
|PissedoffCustomer
|3
|ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World...
|Mar 30
|Nash Law Firm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC