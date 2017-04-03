Central City Park's new Skate Park du...

Central City Park's new Skate Park dubbed 'the coolest place in Macon'

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: 13WMAZ.com

Whether you're a skater or not, you've got to admit our new skate park is pretty cool. Commissioner Larry Schlesinger says he doesn't plan on doing an kickflips off the rails anytime soon, but he did declare this park to be "the coolest place in Macon."

