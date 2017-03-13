Authorities: Man arrested for trafficking women at Macon hotel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and Bibb County sheriff's investigators arrested Najiy Williams after discovering five women being held at a Roadway Inn in Macon. One of the women told investigators she met Williams online, and he lured her to Macon with the promise of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16)
|Fri
|MAcon
|17
|ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World...
|Fri
|RemnantofGod
|1
|History of Job Discrimination in The Central Sa...
|Fri
|georgiareallystinks
|1
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Joy
|35
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC