Authorities continue to investigate Fort Stewart soldier deaths
The men were found shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night at a two-story townhouse apartment in the 100 block of Rebecca Street. According to reports, officers from the Hinesville Police Department went to the home after receiving an anonymous tip that there were two men dead inside.
