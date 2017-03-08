Americus prepares for its first ever craft beer festival
"It's a great collaboration of artisans that are here in Georgia, the glass blowing aspect of things and then the craft beer," Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay said. For those who want to indulge a little more, the festival is selling $50 VIP tickets.
