Sign up for emergency alerts from the Macon-Bibb EMA
When severe weather is moving into Middle Georgia, or there's an emergency happening, we want to make sure everyone has the information and is prepared. You can now sign up for email, phone, and text alerts from the Emergency Management Agency with this important information.
