Shannon Ewing
Shannon Murphy Ewing, born July 27,1967, the son of Henry Pettit Ewing and Sarah Murphy Ewing Barron, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his step mother, Joyce Bagby Ewing, Lori Brown Ewing, his wife of 27 year and a daughter, Kaylee Ruth Ewing, a son, Bailey Thomas Ewing, his brother, Henry Pettit Ewing II and his wife Marty, nephew Steven Ewing, a step sister, Marie Barron Plymail and a step brother, Trent Burnsed, as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|Minaloosa
|67
|Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017
|Feb 13
|Jim bobcock
|3
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Feb 12
|Im ya Huckleberry
|34
|Pucka yin bongo
|Feb 10
|Simpdi
|5
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Feb 7
|Jim bobcock
|37
|Circle poop of the day
|Feb 7
|Tucky
|2
|Conjoined poop
|Feb 6
|Jim bobcock
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC