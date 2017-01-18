Shannon Ewing

Shannon Murphy Ewing, born July 27,1967, the son of Henry Pettit Ewing and Sarah Murphy Ewing Barron, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his step mother, Joyce Bagby Ewing, Lori Brown Ewing, his wife of 27 year and a daughter, Kaylee Ruth Ewing, a son, Bailey Thomas Ewing, his brother, Henry Pettit Ewing II and his wife Marty, nephew Steven Ewing, a step sister, Marie Barron Plymail and a step brother, Trent Burnsed, as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

