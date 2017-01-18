Shannon Ewing

Shannon Ewing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Shannon Murphy Ewing, born July 27,1967, the son of Henry Pettit Ewing and Sarah Murphy Ewing Barron, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his step mother, Joyce Bagby Ewing, Lori Brown Ewing, his wife of 27 year and a daughter, Kaylee Ruth Ewing, a son, Bailey Thomas Ewing, his brother, Henry Pettit Ewing II and his wife Marty, nephew Steven Ewing, a step sister, Marie Barron Plymail and a step brother, Trent Burnsed, as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Feb 19 Minaloosa 67
Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017 Feb 13 Jim bobcock 3
i need my ex back (Mar '13) Feb 12 Im ya Huckleberry 34
Pucka yin bongo Feb 10 Simpdi 5
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB Feb 7 Jim bobcock 37
Circle poop of the day Feb 7 Tucky 2
Conjoined poop Feb 6 Jim bobcock 3
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC