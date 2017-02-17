Rev. Luther Nix Raines

Rev. Luther Nix Raines

Rev. Luther Nix Raines, age 84, moved from Holly Drive to Heaven, his eternal home, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 after several months of failing health. Luther was a well-known Minister in the Church of God.

