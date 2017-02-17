Rev. Luther Nix Raines
Rev. Luther Nix Raines, age 84, moved from Holly Drive to Heaven, his eternal home, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 after several months of failing health. Luther was a well-known Minister in the Church of God.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Minaloosa
|67
|Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017
|Feb 13
|Jim bobcock
|3
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Feb 12
|Im ya Huckleberry
|34
|Pucka yin bongo
|Feb 10
|Simpdi
|5
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Feb 7
|Jim bobcock
|37
|Circle poop of the day
|Feb 7
|Tucky
|2
|Conjoined poop
|Feb 6
|Jim bobcock
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC