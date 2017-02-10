Photos: Greensboro rally draws hundreds
Debbie Coquerel, from Macon, Ga., center, holds a sign that reads This is my America during an open meeting for citizens to voice their concerns to representatives from Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue as well as representatives from Representative Jody Hice's office. Several hundred concerned citizens packed the Greene County Government Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Thu
|vannesa
|33
|Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017
|Tue
|Jim bobcock
|1
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Feb 7
|Jim bobcock
|37
|Circle poop of the day
|Feb 7
|Tucky
|2
|Conjoined poop
|Feb 6
|Jim bobcock
|3
|Time to bail, Macon is imploding. (Mar '07)
|Feb 5
|Ryan
|34
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Feb 5
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|11
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC