Photos: Greensboro rally draws hundreds

Photos: Greensboro rally draws hundreds

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Debbie Coquerel, from Macon, Ga., center, holds a sign that reads This is my America during an open meeting for citizens to voice their concerns to representatives from Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue as well as representatives from Representative Jody Hice's office. Several hundred concerned citizens packed the Greene County Government Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need my ex back (Mar '13) Thu vannesa 33
Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017 Tue Jim bobcock 1
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB Feb 7 Jim bobcock 37
Circle poop of the day Feb 7 Tucky 2
Conjoined poop Feb 6 Jim bobcock 3
Time to bail, Macon is imploding. (Mar '07) Feb 5 Ryan 34
Trump for President, He will win. watch Feb 5 Jim bobcock ESQ 11
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC