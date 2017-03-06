My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate His 40th Birthday [VIDEO]
There are 1 comment on the KUAD-FM Windsor story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled My Six Favorite Jason Aldean Tunes to Celebrate His 40th Birthday [VIDEO]. In it, KUAD-FM Windsor reports that:
Jason Aldean came into this world on this date in 1977 and has been blowing up our radio and filling concert venues since he first showed up on the dial in 2005. He has amassed an amazing amount of hits in a short period of time.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
|
“New poetry book coming soon”
Since: Dec 08
22,632
|
#1 Sunday
Congratulations to Macon music legend and icon Jason Aldean on reaching his 40th birthday. Long may you, and for many more classic tunes in years to come.
:)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After A Dashed Career And A Spiritual Landing, ...
|Sun
|Will Dockery
|1
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Sun
|Will Dockery
|1
|Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16)
|Mar 1
|concerned1234
|2
|A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|2
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|Minaloosa
|67
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Feb 12
|Im ya Huckleberry
|34
|Pucka yin bongo
|Feb 10
|Simpdi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC