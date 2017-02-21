Muscogee County School District receiving donations to help students pay for meals
Columbus residents are showing their generosity and compassion by donating to the Muscogee County School District's school nutrition fund to help eliminate the debt from unpaid student meals. Since the Ledger-Enquirer reported about the problem last Wednesday , MCSD has received $610 in donations to its federally funded program, Susan Schlader, the district's school nutrition director, told the Muscogee County School Board during its work session Monday evening.
