Man, woman charged with trafficking in black tar heroin

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A man and woman were charged with trafficking in black tar heroin and other illegal drugs Wednesday after police were called to the Days Inn on Macon Road. The suspects were identified as Carley Owsiak, 32, and Jacob Witherspoon, 25, both of Columbus.

