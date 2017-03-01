Increasingly Enlightened: Mayor Reich...

Increasingly Enlightened: Mayor Reichert outlines vision for the future in annual address

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: 13WMAZ.com

At the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce's 2017 State of the Community Luncheon, Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert spoke to the crowd of leaders, officials, and business professionals about how bright the future is for our community. In fact, he called it increasingly enlightened! You can read the mayor's speech here, and to watch his remarks, visit MaconBibb.TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WMAZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circle poop of the day Wed Pigcorkio 3
Bronchitis of the butt Wed Pigcorkio 4
News Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16) Wed concerned1234 2
Chad holtzclaw (Mar '15) Tue macongafinest 16
News A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation... Feb 27 commenters 2
Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017 Feb 24 Jim bobcock 4
how come when I jerk off my period starts Feb 23 danish 5
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bibb County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC