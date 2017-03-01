Increasingly Enlightened: Mayor Reichert outlines vision for the future in annual address

At the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce's 2017 State of the Community Luncheon, Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert spoke to the crowd of leaders, officials, and business professionals about how bright the future is for our community. In fact, he called it increasingly enlightened! You can read the mayor's speech here, and to watch his remarks, visit MaconBibb.TV .

