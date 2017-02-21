iHeartMedia Names Blaine Jackson PD At WLUB/Augusta
Jackson will be responsible for day to-day programming operations for 105.7 the Bull and 106.3 Bull Icons. She will work closely with on-air personalities and sales to oversee the on-air content, digital footprint and music programming for both stations.
