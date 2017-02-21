Hundreds march with message of peace ...

Hundreds march with message of peace and unity

At this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, people gathered at Recreation Centers in the North, East, West, and South parts of Macon-Bibb, then all marched to meet downtown at Government Center. Mayor Robert Reichert spoke about how old Dr. King was when he gave his iconic 'I Have a Dream Speech.'

