Hundreds march with message of peace and unity
At this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, people gathered at Recreation Centers in the North, East, West, and South parts of Macon-Bibb, then all marched to meet downtown at Government Center. Mayor Robert Reichert spoke about how old Dr. King was when he gave his iconic 'I Have a Dream Speech.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WMAZ.com.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017
|21 hr
|Jim bobcock
|4
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Thu
|danish
|5
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|Minaloosa
|67
|i need my ex back (Mar '13)
|Feb 12
|Im ya Huckleberry
|34
|Pucka yin bongo
|Feb 10
|Simpdi
|5
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Feb 7
|Jim bobcock
|37
|Circle poop of the day
|Feb 7
|Tucky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC