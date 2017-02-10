Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire expand US pr...

Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire expand US presence

Wednesday Feb 8

Hankook Tire, South Korea's No.1 tire maker, will be hiring about 1,200 employees to work at its new plant in the US state of Tennessee, the firm said Wednesday. The tire maker has already hired some 300 workers at its new US facility, which recently began test runs.

