Fazoli's Signs Three Franchise Agreements To Bring Additional Restaurants To Florida And Georgia
Fazoli's announced today it has signed three single unit franchise agreements to develop restaurants in the Tampa and Atlanta metro areas. In Tampa, the agreement with S.C.S. Hospitality Group marks the brand's second franchised location in the Sunshine State.
