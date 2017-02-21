Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch...
On Monday, family members and musical friends of Butch Trucks came together to salute the late Allman Brothers Band drummer at a private event held at the Cox Capitol Theatre in Macon, Georgia. Relix.com reports that among the many notable artists who performed at the memorial were ex-Allman Brothers members Jaimoe , Warren Haynes , Derek Trucks , Oteil Burbridge , Marc Quiones , Jimmy Herring and Jack Pearson .
