Family and friends celebrate late All...

Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WIMZ-FM Knoxville

On Monday, family members and musical friends of Butch Trucks came together to salute the late Allman Brothers Band drummer at a private event held at the Cox Capitol Theatre in Macon, Georgia. Relix.com reports that among the many notable artists who performed at the memorial were ex-Allman Brothers members Jaimoe , Warren Haynes , Derek Trucks , Oteil Burbridge , Marc Quiones , Jimmy Herring and Jack Pearson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017 37 min Jim bobcock 4
how come when I jerk off my period starts Thu danish 5
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Feb 19 Minaloosa 67
i need my ex back (Mar '13) Feb 12 Im ya Huckleberry 34
Pucka yin bongo Feb 10 Simpdi 5
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB Feb 7 Jim bobcock 37
Circle poop of the day Feb 7 Tucky 2
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC