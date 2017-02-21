Don Jernigan Seeks District 3 Commiss...

Don Jernigan Seeks District 3 Commission Post

'With house sales and construction on the rise, our population is increasing as more and more retirees and young people seek our quality of life here in Jasper County. We need to improve and maintain our infrastructure, roads, water, fire and police protection, to meet the demands of our present and future residents,' Don Jernigan commented when announcing his candidacy for District 3 County Commissioner.

