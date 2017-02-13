Controversial ADHD prescription rule ...

Controversial ADHD prescription rule scrapped from Georgia bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WICU12 Erie

A provision of a Georgia Senate bill that would have required adults and children on ADHD medications to get new prescriptions every five days has been scrapped, the office of state Sen. Renee Unterman said Thursday. The proposed changes are to be presented before the Georgia Senate's Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) 12 hr Minaloosa 65
Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017 16 hr Jim bobcock 3
i need my ex back (Mar '13) Sun Im ya Huckleberry 34
Pucka yin bongo Feb 10 Simpdi 5
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB Feb 7 Jim bobcock 37
Circle poop of the day Feb 7 Tucky 2
Conjoined poop Feb 6 Jim bobcock 3
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC