Commissioners receive report on Macon-Bibb's FY16 financial audit

On Tuesday, January 24, Mauldin & Jenkins presented Macon-Bibb County's first Comprehensive Annual Financial Report to the Commission, which is based on its audit of the county's finances for July 1, 2015 - June 30, 2016. While Mauldin & Jenkins has conducted audits of the government's finances in the past, this is the first time a CAFR has been completed because those previous audits provide the historical data needed for comparisons and trends.

