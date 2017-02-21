Butch Trucks Honored By Warren Haynes...

Butch Trucks Honored By Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks & More At Private Memorial

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: JamBase

Butch Trucks' friends and family put together a private memorial in honor of the late Allman Brothers Band drummer that was held on Monday night at Cox Capitol Theatre in Macon, Georgia. Relix reports the memorial saw a number of Butch's family members and musical collaborators honor the drummer both musically and with speeches.

