Boeing supplier in talks on early 747 wind-up

A major Boeing supplier says discussions have opened over possibly ending 747 production as early as the first half of 2019, but Boeing says there are no plans to close the 50-year-old production line. Triumph Group makes fuselage panels and sections, lower rudder sections and the empennage of the 747 under a contract with Boeing that expires in mid-2019.

