Boeing supplier in talks on early 747 wind-up
A major Boeing supplier says discussions have opened over possibly ending 747 production as early as the first half of 2019, but Boeing says there are no plans to close the 50-year-old production line. Triumph Group makes fuselage panels and sections, lower rudder sections and the empennage of the 747 under a contract with Boeing that expires in mid-2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conjoined poop
|Mon
|Jim bobcock
|3
|Time to bail, Macon is imploding. (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Ryan
|34
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Sun
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|11
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Minaloosa
|64
|Bronchitis of the butt
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|fat honkies club annual underwear bar b q
|Feb 3
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|2
|I like tampons still
|Jan 31
|Billy Bob tichmen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC