A man out on bail is accused of a con...

A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation that turned fatal

There are 2 comments on the Star-Telegram.com story from Sunday Feb 26, titled A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation that turned fatal. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:

Warning: Graphic Content: A surveillance camera caught the fatal confrontation between Kareem Mano and a man deputies identified as De'Andre Malik Thomas. The men appear to hand off something before they get into a heated conversation that ends in gunfire on Feb. 23, 2017, at USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road in Macon, Georgia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
commenters

Knoxville, TN

#1 Monday Feb 27
Is it self-defense? Who's right? Who's wrong?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
commenters

Knoxville, TN

#2 Monday Feb 27
This could go either way.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUI6OheZ-rY
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circle poop of the day Wed Pigcorkio 3
Bronchitis of the butt Wed Pigcorkio 4
News Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16) Wed concerned1234 2
Chad holtzclaw (Mar '15) Tue macongafinest 16
Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017 Feb 24 Jim bobcock 4
how come when I jerk off my period starts Feb 23 danish 5
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Feb 19 Minaloosa 67
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bibb County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC