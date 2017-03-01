A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation that turned fatal
There are 2 comments on the Star-Telegram.com story from Sunday Feb 26, titled A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation that turned fatal. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:
Warning: Graphic Content: A surveillance camera caught the fatal confrontation between Kareem Mano and a man deputies identified as De'Andre Malik Thomas. The men appear to hand off something before they get into a heated conversation that ends in gunfire on Feb. 23, 2017, at USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road in Macon, Georgia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
|
#1 Monday Feb 27
Is it self-defense? Who's right? Who's wrong?
|
#2 Monday Feb 27
This could go either way.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circle poop of the day
|Wed
|Pigcorkio
|3
|Bronchitis of the butt
|Wed
|Pigcorkio
|4
|Man sentenced to 175 years in shootout that inj... (May '16)
|Wed
|concerned1234
|2
|Chad holtzclaw (Mar '15)
|Tue
|macongafinest
|16
|Fat honkies club ANNUAL UNDERWEAR BBQ 2017
|Feb 24
|Jim bobcock
|4
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Feb 23
|danish
|5
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|Minaloosa
|67
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC