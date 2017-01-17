Woman accused of shooting teen as he walked past her house
A 47-year-old Macon woman is charged with aggravated assault after authorities say she shot a teenage boy in the head as he and his friends walked by her house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|2 hr
|Getting
|32
|Everyone in Macon is fat black and gay
|5 hr
|Saligeeta
|1
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|5 hr
|Saligeeta
|3
|Pucka yin bongo
|6 hr
|Saligeeta
|4
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|1
|Please help me find an answer
|Jan 6
|Pigcorkio
|10
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Jan 6
|Sundari
|50
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC