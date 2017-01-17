She was praying for God to watch over her family when a car slammed into them
A Macon woman was thanking God for the day just moments before she crashed off Mercer University Drive. Tyneshia Mathis explains how she knows "there really is a God."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|Jan 19
|Deedee
|6
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Jan 17
|Getting
|32
|Everyone in Macon is fat black and gay
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|1
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|3
|Pucka yin bongo
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|4
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|Jan 16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Please help me find an answer
|Jan 6
|Pigcorkio
|10
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC