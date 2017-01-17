She was praying for God to watch over her family when a car slammed into them
Tyneshia Mathis was taking her 10-month-old and 3-year-old to daycare when a pickup hit their car and sent them spinning down an embankment. Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Macon mother of two young girls was praying on her way to daycare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|Jan 19
|Deedee
|6
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Jan 17
|Getting
|32
|Everyone in Macon is fat black and gay
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|1
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|3
|Pucka yin bongo
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|4
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|Jan 16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Please help me find an answer
|Jan 6
|Pigcorkio
|10
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC