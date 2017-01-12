Search
Three northeast Georgia teams came away with state titles Saturday at the 2016 Team Duals Wrestling Championships at the Macon Centreplex. Jefferson won the Class AAAA title, knocking off four-time defending AAAA champion Gilmer 35-28 in a showdown of wrestling titans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Jones (Dec '14)
|Thu
|Jim Bobcock
|7
|Please help me find an answer
|Jan 6
|Pigcorkio
|10
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Jan 6
|Sundari
|50
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 29
|Brain Fat
|29
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 23
|tucker
|2
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec '16
|Ricky Martin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC