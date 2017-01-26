Missing girl, father were taken into custody at Macon hotel
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Brooklyn Smith, 13, and Steven Keith Spires, 32, of Locust Grove, were taken into law enforcement custody at the Liberty Inn in Macon. Brooklyn had been missing from Alpharetta since Jan. 14 before being found at 4295 Pio Nono Ave. She is now in the custody of the FBI.
