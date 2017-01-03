KaMin LLC Announces Price Increase fo...

KaMin LLC Announces Price Increase for Industrial Hydrous Kaolin Clays

MACON, Ga., Jan. 02, 2017 -- KaMin LLC announced today that it will increase prices for hydrous kaolin clay products for the global industrial market 6-8% effective January 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. "This price increase is necessary to ensure our long term sustainability," stated Mark Gillespie, Vice President of Commercial.

