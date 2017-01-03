James Edward Stewart, Sr.

James Edward Stewart, Sr.

James Edward Stewart, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2016 on his 89th birthday. The family will meet friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.

