Her husband kept coming at her, so she kept pulling the trigger, woman tells police

Tenita Shoats told the police that she and her husband had been fussing for two days, and that he had beaten her. Then on Sunday evening just before 6 p.m. at their apartment on Hidden Lakes Court in Macon, they argued some more.

